‘Economic stability not possible due to anti-business steps’

KARACHI: The business community says that economic stability is not possible due to the government’s anti-business measures.

Tariq Haleem, the former Vice President of FPCCI and former Chairman of Pakistan Shipping Agents Association, stated that the negative impact of the government’s anti-business actions is being felt by businesses, and without business growth, economic stability cannot be achieved.

Tariq Haleem emphasized that the government needs to achieve tax targets and increase revenue, which can only be accomplished through the collection of various taxes by the business community.

He further stated that damaging business and trade is equivalent to damaging the economy. He stressed that the government should take collective action and resolves all issues through appropriate consultation and mutual consensus to ensure the continued growth of business and trade, while also safeguarding the interests of the business community.

Tariq Haleem added that before taking any legal action against the business community, the government should take the leadership of the United Business Group, a representative organization of private stakeholders, and FPCCI into confidence.

