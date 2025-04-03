KP Governor, CM celebrate Eid in DI Khan

PESHAWAR: Both Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in their hometown, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

The Governor and Chief Minister who are arch political rival of each other hailed from the same district. The Governor remained at his residence, Kundi Model Farm, from the morning to the evening on the second and third days of Eid and warmly received the local community arrived there to exchange Eid greetings with him.

Member of the Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi was also present at the Governor’s residence. A large number of political, social, and local representatives, along with government officials and the public, visited the Governor’s residence.

Faisal Karim Kundi mingled with the guests and shared the festive spirit, offering sweets and drinks to all visitors. He also expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the area and good wishes for them.

In his remarks, the Governor highlighted that Eid is a festival of communal joy and shared happiness. He emphasized the importance of spreading love and fostering unity through such celebrations. He also prayed for the continued peace and prosperity of the province, hoping that every day would be filled with happiness and peace.

The Governor also expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from all the esteemed guests who visited him on the three days of Eid, thanking them for their affection and support.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in DI Khan and special prayers for the honourable release of the PTI founder Imran Khan, his spouse Bushra Bibi and other innocent party workers.

On this occasion, special prayers also offered for national security, prosperity, national solidarity and unity of Muslim ummah.

Meanwhile, speaking to media during Eid-ul-Fitr vacations, the Governor asked the provincial to take tangible measures for bringing improvement in the security situation of the province. He said that security forces are playing effective role on their part and rendering sacrifices for the sake of bringing peace. He reminded that after 18th Constitutional Amendment, the responsibility of guaranteeing protection to the lives and properties of the people rest with the provincial government.

