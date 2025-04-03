Govt working hard to stabilise national economy: UBG

KARACHI: The President of the United Business Group (UBG) and Former President FPCCI, Zubair Tufail, said that those who included the oppressed Muslims, poor, needy, and destitute people around the world in the joys of Eid, including the business community, have earned paradise in this world itself.

He said that Eid day is a blessing from Allah and is about sharing joy, brotherhood, peace, and unity. On this day of celebration, those who have reconciled with each other, removing grudges and complaints, should thank Allah for giving them this opportunity in their lives.

While exchanging Eid greetings with former Senior Vice President of FPCCI Syed Muzahir Ali Nasir, UBG’s Central Spokesperson Gulzar Feroze, Convener of the FPCCI Energy Standing Committee Malik Khuda Bakhsh, and other leaders, Zubair Tufail stated that while the rulers of the world often shut their doors to the poor and the weak, the door of mercy of the Lord of the Worlds is never closed.

During the month of Ramadan, a person strives to gain Allah’s pleasure through fasting and night prayers, and when he fulfils the rights of this blessed month, Allah bestows the reward in the form of Eid ul-Fitr.

Zubair Tufail further said that the business community of Pakistan has always played a crucial role in the stability of the country. He also expressed that the Pakistani business community should contribute towards the elimination of terrorism in the country. The government should engage in talks with dissatisfied groups, as every problem can be solved through dialogue.

He emphasized that the current government is working hard to stabilize the national economy but stressed the need for increasing exports and strengthening the domestic industry in order to reduce reliance on the IMF. He highlighted that exporters and industrialists require full support from the government to strengthen the local industry.

