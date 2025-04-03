Kharlachi, Angoor Adda crossings likely to reopen

PESHAWAR: Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, former president of the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) and head of Pak-Afghan Trade Dispute Resolution Committee has said that the possibility of opening the Pak-Afghan trade crossings of Kharlachi and Angoor Adda for all types of traffic has become brighten.

In an interview to a private new channel, Kazmi said that Pak-Afghan Jirga has been mobilised to resolve disputes and open border crossings. He said after Eid-ul-Fitr, a schedule of talks of military high up and tribal elders with Afghan jirga has been fixed. The Kharlachi trade crossing in Kurram district is closed to all types of traffic since past seven months, while the Angoor Adda trade crossing in South Waziristan is closed since last one and half year. The closure of these crossings are causing trade loss to the tone of millions of rupees on daily basis.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, head of the Pak-Afghan Jirga, who recently resolved the Torkham border dispute with Afghanistan through negotiations, said that the business community met with the military high ups under his leadership and they have been given the green signal to remove obstacles in Pak-Afghan trade and resolution of disputes.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi said that immediately after the Eid holidays, there will be a meeting of negotiations between the two warring tribes of Kurram district and the temporary peace agreement will be converted into a permanent peace agreement.

A strategy has been formulated to make the Kurram district highway safe for commercial activities. He said that the Kharlachi trade crossing has been closed for all types of traffic since last 7 months due to a land dispute between two tribes.

He said that a temporary ceasefire has been reached between the two warring tribes, which agreement will be converted into a permanent peace agreement in Kurram district along with the Kurram Chamber of Commerce and tribal elders. Next week, there will be a meeting with the leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Khost province, Afghanistan, which borders the Kharlachi border and they are hopeful that the Kharlachi trade crossing will also be opened soon for all types of traffic.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi further said that the Pak-Afghan Angoor Adda trade crossing in South Waziristan has also been closed for all types of

traffic since last one and a half years.

He said that they are determined to take steps to restore the Angoor Adda trade crossing immediately after the restoration of the Kharlachi border.

He said that the leaders of Pakistan Border Chambers of Commerce and Industries, along with tribal elders, will visit South Waziristan where they will take decisive steps regarding the opening of the Angoor Adda trade crossing. They will seek a solution to the conflicts between the tribes of South Waziristan through negotiations.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi further said that the leadership of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries will also be taken into confidence in the negotiation process. He said that due to the closure of both trade routes has suspended trade worth millions on daily basis.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi said that recently, an important meeting of Pakistan business community leaders was held with military high ups where in a detailed discussion on the peace and security of the province and it was agreed to resolve the difficulties and disputes faced in border trade with Afghanistan through negotiations.

In this regard, the military high ups have assured the business community and Pak-Afghan Jirga leaders of all possible cooperation. He said that recently, the military high ups have paid tribute to the role of Pak-Afghan Jirga leaders in resolving the Torkham border crossing dispute with Afghanistan through negotiations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025