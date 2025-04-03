FPCCI body leader praises federal govt’s economic policies

KARACHI: The Convener of the Standing Committee on Energy of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Director International of Lions Club International, and President of Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi Chapter), Malik Khuda Bakhsh, said that Pakistan is our identity, our honour, and the guarantor of our progress.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the reward for the worships of the holy month of Ramadan and a message of sacrifice, love, and unity.

He said in the current economic situation, it is crucial that we all understand our responsibilities and work together for the progress and prosperity of the country.

During conversations with personalities from various sectors on the occasion of Eid, Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that the efforts being made by Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his team for the economic stability of the country need to be supported by all of us for the success of this struggle and to ensure a prosperous and united Pakistan.

He congratulated the national and provincial governments and city administrations for their comprehensive arrangements for law and order across the country on Eid and stated that the performance of institutions from all walks of life has been exemplary.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh expressed satisfaction regarding the reports of the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the UK, which had been interrupted since 2020. He said that the resumption of operations by North Atlantic and HB International Airlines (HBIA) for Pakistan/UK direct flights is very encouraging and good news. This will not only make travel easier between the two countries but will also enhance trade and cultural activities between them.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh emphasized that, at this moment, instead of engaging in politics, political parties need to focus on stabilizing the country. Pakistan is facing threats from both internal and external enemies, and as Pakistanis, we must unite, avoiding any form of extremism, hatred, or sectarianism, in order to safeguard the integrity and stability of the country. This unity is essential so that elements working against Pakistan cannot succeed in any conspiracy against our nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025