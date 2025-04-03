China practises hitting key ports, energy sites in drills

TAIPEI: China’s military said it practised hitting key ports and energy sites during “live-fire” drills Wednesday as part of exercises aimed at Taiwan, the island that belongs to China.

The surprise manoeuvres were criticised by Washington as “intimidation tactics” and come after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te called China a “foreign hostile force”.

Named “Strait Thunder-2025A”, the drills were in the middle and southern parts of the Taiwan Strait as well as the East China Sea, the military said.

The military said it held “long-range live-fire drills” and practised hitting “simulated targets of key ports and energy facilities” during the exercises.

Wednesday’s exercises aim to “test the troops’ capabilities” in areas such as “blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets”, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman of the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command.

China’s Shandong aircraft carrier was also carrying out drills testing the ability to “blockade” Taiwan, the Eastern Theater Command said. Taipei has condemned the exercises.

China’s foreign ministry warned Wednesday the “punishment will not stop” until Taiwan’s leaders stop pushing for what Beijing says is independence from the mainland.

The island of 23 million people is a potential flashpoint between China and the United States, which is Taiwan’s most important security partner.

The US State Department said Beijing’s “aggressive” military activities and rhetoric towards Taiwan “only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region’s security and the world’s prosperity at risk”.

Chinese leaders oppose Washington’s support for Taiwan and detest Lai, who they call a “separatist”.

Drills in the strait come a day after China sent its army, navy, air and rocket forces to surround Taiwan, prompting Taipei to dispatch its own air and maritime forces.