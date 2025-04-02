Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russian central bank warns US tariff hikes may slow global growth

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2025 07:11pm

MOSCOW: U.S. tariff hikes may slow down world economic growth and fuel inflation, and oil prices could be lower than forecast for several years as a result of reduced global demand, the Russian central bank said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump was set to impose sweeping new tariffs on Wednesday as he proclaimed “Liberation Day” in the U.S., escalating a trade war with global partners, risking cost increases and upending a decades-old trade order.

“The increase in import duties in the USA and the retaliatory measures by other countries have raised the risks of a slowdown in global economic growth and an acceleration of inflation,” the Russian regulator said.

“Expectations of lower global demand are already putting pressure on prices in commodity markets. The risks that oil prices in the coming years will be lower than the February baseline forecast have somewhat increased,” it added.

The remarks, published on Wednesday, were made at its latest board meeting on March 21. Participants in the meeting also said that inflationary pressure had decreased due to lower domestic demand and a stronger rouble, but that it remained high.

Russia holds key rate at 21% as inflationary pressure remains high

The rouble is up by around 25% against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year. The central bank said the rally could be linked to the easing of tensions between Russia and the United States.

“The strengthening of the rouble could have occurred due to increased interest in Russian assets amid an improvement in the geopolitical situation. This interest might have been driven by a higher key interest rate in Russia compared to rates in other countries,” it said.

Russian central bank Tariffs global economic growth US tariffs Trump tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Russian central bank warns US tariff hikes may slow global growth

Trump to escalate global trade tensions with new reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners

Myanmar quake survivors plead for more help

Oil edges higher as market awaits fresh U.S. tariffs

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Hay shines as New Zealand beat Pakistan for ODI series win

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 10

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of US reciprocal tariffs

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Read more stories