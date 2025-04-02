Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee prices fall while cocoa climbs

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2025 06:20pm

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures fell on Wednesday, erasing some of the previous session’s gains, while cocoa rose on concern over the potential for a poor mid-crop in Ivory Coast.

Coffee

Arabica coffee was down 1.3% at $3.8405 per lb by 1151 GMT. Prices had risen by 2.4% on Tuesday.

Dealers said the focus remained on the weather in top grower Brazil, where there have been some showers in coffee areas but more rain is needed. There are expected to be only scattered showers over the next few days.

Any support from weather concerns continued to be offset by concern that rising retail prices have started to erode demand.

Robusta coffee fell 1.2% to $5,339 a metric ton.

Cocoa

London cocoa rose by 2.75% to 6,436 pounds a ton.

Dealers said the market was showing early signs of breaking out of its recent trading band, climbing to a peak of 6,475 pounds, the highest level since March 20.

The prospect of a poor mid-crop in top grower Ivory Coast remains a supportive factor.

New York cocoa WAS UP 3% AT $8,425 a ton.

Dealers said the expiry of May New York cocoa options on Friday was providing a short-term focus.

Arabica coffee, raw sugar lower

Sugar

Raw sugar lost 1% to 19.16 cents per lb.

Dealers said mostly dry weather in Brazil remained a concern and could hamper development of the new crop.

White sugar fell 0.9% to $540.90 a ton.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar Arabica coffee Cocoa prices Sugar prices Coffee price

Comments

200 characters

Arabica coffee prices fall while cocoa climbs

Trump to escalate global trade tensions with new reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners

Myanmar quake survivors plead for more help

Oil edges lower as market awaits fresh US tariffs

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Hay shines as New Zealand beat Pakistan for ODI series win

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 10

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of US reciprocal tariffs

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Read more stories