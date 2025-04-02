Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

BlackBerry forecasts lower annual revenue due to weak demand for cybersecurity services

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2025 06:14pm

Canada’s BlackBerry forecast a revenue decline in fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, as it anticipated weak spending on its cybersecurity products.

U.S.-listed shares of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company fell 4% in premarket trading.

BlackBerry, once a dominant force in the smartphone market, has transitioned into selling software for devices and autonomous vehicles.

But enterprises are now reining their technology spending and optimizing costs, which in turn is affecting firms like BlackBerry.

The company forecast revenue to be between $504 million and $534 million for the financial year ending in February next year, lower than $534.9 million it reported in fiscal 2025.

BlackBerry expects its cybersecurity unit, which provides intelligent security software to enterprises and governments, to report annual revenue between $230 million and $240 million, lower than the $272.6 million in the previous financial year.

The company posted revenue of $141.7 million for the fourth quarter, lower than $152.9 million it reported a year ago.

BlackBerry said it completed the sale of the Cylance business, which uses machine learning to preempt security breaches, to Arctic Wolf for $160 million.

The company sold the Cylance business to redirect its focus to high-growth areas, and as the unit required significant levels of investment and was facing strong competition.

cybersecurity Blackberry cybersecurity services

Comments

200 characters

BlackBerry forecasts lower annual revenue due to weak demand for cybersecurity services

Trump to escalate global trade tensions with new reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners

Myanmar quake survivors plead for more help

Oil edges lower as market awaits fresh US tariffs

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Hay shines as New Zealand beat Pakistan for ODI series win

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 10

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of US reciprocal tariffs

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Read more stories