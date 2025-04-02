Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Indian bill proposes to revamp Muslim land management, faces backlash

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2025 02:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Wednesday presented a bill in parliament that plans sweeping changes in the management of vast tracts of land set aside solely for Muslim use, potentially stoking tensions between the government and minority Muslims.

The land and properties fall under the “waqf” category, which means “to stay” in Arabic, and are endowed by a Muslim for religious, educational or charitable purposes. Such land cannot be transferred or sold.

Government and Muslim organisations estimate that over 25 waqf boards hold nearly 85,1535 properties and 900,000 acres of land, putting them among the top three landowners in India.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, tabled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, proposes inclusion of non-Muslim members in the central Waqf Council and waqf boards and will enable the government to determine ownership of disputed waqf properties.

The legislation comes amid tensions between the Muslim community and Modi government.

Opposition lawmakers and Islamic groups see the bill as a plan to secure assets owned by Muslims and to weaken their property rights under the Indian constitution. Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who tabled the bill, said it would end corruption, mismanagement and examine ownership rules largely controlled by some Muslim families and elite groups.

The bill should “be viewed as a “pro-Muslim reform,” he said.

Vote to decide bill’s fate

A vote by ruling alliance and opposition lawmakers in the lower house will decide the fate of the bill later on Wednesday.

“It is okay to reserve two posts in the Waqf board for non-Muslims but does it mean that Muslims will get similar reservation in the boards of Hindu temples?” asked Kamal Farooqui, an official of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

“Modi government wants to control the Islamic land bank and they have no right to undermine our institutions,” he said. A 2006 report by the government-appointed Sachar Committee had urged an overhaul of waqf boards and monitoring of properties to generate higher returns for the Muslim community.

India is set to have the world’s largest Muslim population by 2050, the Pew Research Center has forecast.

Indian parliament disrupted over Adani bribery allegations, bonds slide to year low

Yet the community, which makes up about 13% of India’s population, lags the national average on indicators such as education, employment and political representation.

Muslim groups allege Modi’s ruling party and hardline Hindu affiliates since 2014 have promoted anti-Islamic policies, violent vigilantism and demolished Muslim-owned properties.

Modi and his party officials deny religious discrimination allegations.

India Indian government india parliament Muslim land management india muslim india Waqf Council

Comments

200 characters

New Indian bill proposes to revamp Muslim land management, faces backlash

Pakistan extends deadline for expulsion of Afghans

Oil steadies as market awaits fresh US tariffs

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Trump to escalate global trade tensions with new reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners

Hay shines as New Zealand beat Pakistan for ODI series win

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 10

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of US reciprocal tariffs

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Read more stories