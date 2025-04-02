Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mumbai scouts find another IPL gem in paceman Ashwani

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2025 12:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on his team’s scouting department for unearthing another gem in Ashwani Kumar, after the pace bowler produced the best figures by an Indian on his Indian Premier League debut.

The 23-year-old Ashwani bagged 4-24 in three overs on Monday to help dismiss reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in 16.2 overs before Mumbai secured an eight-wicket victory to open their account in this year’s tournament.

Ashwani’s heroics came after spinner Vignesh Puthur claimed 3-32 on his debut in Mumbai’s defeat by Chennai Super Kings last week, and Pandya was delighted with the team’s latest find.

“I’m really happy for the young kid,” said Pandya.

“It’s all the scouts, they picked him. They’ve gone to all places and picked these young kids. We played a practice game, he had that zip, that late swing, something off the wicket, a different action and he was a lefty.”

Mumbai batsman Ryan Rickelton also played a big role in the win with an unbeaten 62, but said Ashwani had laid the foundation with his deceptive pace and swing.

“He’s a lot quicker than people recognise at first. I think that’s a great attribute he has, and he can swing the new ball,” South African Rickelton added.

Punjab batsmen reaping rewards of working with positive Ponting

“I know it’s quite tough, we’ve got two specialist swing bowlers with the new ball as well, but to have that second plan without that swing factor was really impressive … He rushes you a little bit as well.

“He’s a great addition to the group and the wicket can suit him. Looking forward to seeing, if he gets the opportunity, his other set of skills come through. He’s a nice find for Mumbai.”

IPL Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Hardik Pandya Ashwani Kumar Rickelton

Comments

200 characters

Mumbai scouts find another IPL gem in paceman Ashwani

Pakistan extends deadline for expulsion of Afghans

Oil steadies as market awaits fresh US tariffs

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Trump to escalate global trade tensions with new reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners

Hay shines as New Zealand beat Pakistan for ODI series win

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 10

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of US reciprocal tariffs

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Read more stories