India’s benchmarks inch higher at the open after Tuesday’s drop

India’s benchmark indexes inched higher at the open on Wednesday after logging their worst day in a month in the previous session, with caution prevailing as investors awaited US President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.12% to 23,192.6, while the BSE Sensex traded 0.16% higher at 76,146.28 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors advanced at the open, but the gains were marginal.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.2% each.

Indian equity benchmarks dip on US tariff worries

The Nifty and Sensex fell 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively, on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day percentage drop in a month.

The sharp drop may lead to some bargain buying on the day, analysts said.

The White House said reciprocal tariffs will take effect immediately after Trump announces them on Wednesday, which is 1:30 a.m. IST on Thursday, with the uncertainty over the size and scope of the tariffs raising fears of the global trade war intensifying.