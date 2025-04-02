Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 10

KYIV: Russian drone strikes have killed at least one person and injured 10 in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, officials said Wednesday.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes the Kremlin and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

A 45-year-old man was killed when a Russian strike hit cars parked outside a house in Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Ukrainian region’s military administration Ivan Federov said on Telegram.

Two other people – a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman – were injured.

In Kharkiv, eight people were injured in drone strikes, mayor Igor Terekhov said.

The Kharkiv region’s military head Oleg Synegubov called it a “massive attack by enemy drones” and told residents to “stay in shelters”.

Russia’s defence ministry said it intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight Tuesday, mostly over the Kursk region.

Late Tuesday, Ukraine’s general staff said Russia launched 72 strikes and 646 “kamikaze drones” at Ukrainian territory since the beginning of the day.

Russia says it downs 66 Ukrainian drones overnight

Both Kyiv and Moscow complained to the United States about striking each other’s energy sites on Tuesday, with Kyiv calling on Washington to strengthen sanctions on Moscow for “violating” agreements made at talks in Saudi Arabia.

Following separate meetings with US officials, the White House said both Ukraine and Russia had “agreed to develop measures for implementing” an “agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine”.

However both have since accused each other of violating the shaky agreement.