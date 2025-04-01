AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
Apr 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ members to meet Thursday, likely to stick to planned output hikes: sources

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 08:39pm

DUBAI/LONDON/MOSCOW: OPEC+ ministers from eight nations that are gradually raising oil output will meet online on Thursday and are likely to approve a further hike in production from May, sources from the producer group told Reuters.

Eight members of OPEC+, a group that includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, are scheduled to raise oil output by 135,000 barrels per day in May.

That would be the second monthly increase under a plan to unwind some of the millions of barrels per day of cuts the group has had in place since 2022.

OPEC+ is simultaneously pressuring other producers that have exceeded their output targets to rein in output and pump below target for a time to compensate.

Two of the OPEC+ sources said the meeting was to review plans for some members to make additional output cuts to compensate for pumping above their quotas.

Oil steadies near $75 as market weighs tariffs, sanctions

Two others said the group’s plan to continue to unwind their most recent layer of oil output cuts was expected to remain unchanged for May.

All sources declined to be identified by name due to the sensitivity of the matter. OPEC did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

OPEC+ has been cutting output by 5.85 million bpd, equal to about 5.7% of global supply. The group has agreed on a series of steps since 2022 to support the market.

An OPEC+ ministerial committee, with the power to recommend to the larger group changes in production policy, was earlier scheduled to meet on April 5 although one source said this may also take place on Thursday.

OPEC+ OPEC

Comments

200 characters

OPEC+ members to meet Thursday, likely to stick to planned output hikes: sources

Oil steadies near $75 as market weighs tariffs, sanctions

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Myanmar earthquake death toll reaches 2,719

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

China, Japan, South Korea will jointly respond to US tariffs, Chinese state media says

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

Read more stories