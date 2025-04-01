AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
China willing to import more Indian products, envoy says

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 05:09pm

NEW DELHI: China is ready to import more Indian products and strengthen trade cooperation, Beijing’s ambassador to New Delhi said ahead of U.S. tariffs expected to take effect on Wednesday.

The two Asian neighbours are taking steps to rebuild their ties after a 2020 border clash on their Himalayan frontier soured relations.

China and India should work more closely together, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, while exchanging congratulatory messages to mark the 75th anniversary of the start of their diplomatic ties.

“We are willing to work with the Indian side to strengthen practical cooperation in trade and other areas, and to import more Indian products that are well-suited to the Chinese market,” Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong told Chinese state-backed newspaper the Global Times in an interview published on Monday.

“We also welcome more Indian enterprises to cross the Himalayas and seek opportunities for cooperation in China, sharing the dividends of China’s development,” he said.

India-China issues expected but can be addressed without conflict, says India foreign minister

In January, both sides said they would resume direct flights after they reached an agreement in October regarding patrolling their Himalayan border.

Xu added that China hopes India will create a fair and transparent business climate for Chinese companies and further expand their mutually beneficial cooperation.

India placed restrictions on Chinese investments in the country after the 2020 clash and has not yet lifted the barriers.

India is one of the few nations working to lower tariffs in an effort to appease U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called the South Asian nation a “tariff king” and “tariff abuser” and has vowed to reciprocate.

Both countries have started talks towards clinching an early trade deal and resolving their standoff on tariffs.

