SINGAPORE/BEIJING: Brent oil price will fall to a range of $65-$75 per barrel this year, down from the 2024 average of $79 per barrel amid a global economic slowdown, a think tank affliated with state energy company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said on Tuesday.

Brent will range between $60-$70 per barrel from 2026 to 2030 under a base scenario, it said.