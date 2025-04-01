AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Sports

Australia see a role in Ashes for discarded Marsh

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 02:26pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Dumped all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has the skills to trouble England and could break back into Australia’s Test squad in time for the Ashes, selectors’ chief George Bailey said on Tuesday.

Marsh was dropped after the fourth Test against India following a series of low scores. He was then overlooked for the Sri Lanka tour while battling a lower back injury.

The 33-year-old barely bowled during the home summer, and while he has resumed playing in the Indian Premier League, he has been limited to batting for Lucknow Super Giants.

Marsh was nonetheless retained in Australia’s list of contracted players released on Tuesday for the 2025/26 season in an endorsement by selectors.

“I don’t necessarily think his red-ball career is over,” Bailey told reporters.

“I don’t think he was scoring the runs he wanted or we wanted when we left him out of the Test side, but there’s still an incredibly exciting skill set there with the bat, the way he can rip a game open.

“If you look ahead to a team like England and the way they play their cricket, the way they seem to be framing up their team, I think he’s got a skill set there that could be helpful.”

Marsh has played some of his best cricket against England, averaging 47.07 in 10 Tests versus his modest career average of 28.53.

He faces an uphill battle to break back into the Australian squad, though, with Cameron Green recovering from back surgery and another all-rounder, Beau Webster, impressing in Tests against India and Sri Lanka.

Selectors will pick a squad next month for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

While two-Test opener Sam Konstas earned his first Australia contract, no decisions have been made as to whether the 19-year-old will be recalled for South Africa after being dropped for the series win over Sri Lanka, said Bailey.

Konstas is battling several players for a spot in Australia’s top six, including Marnus Labuschagne, Green and Josh Inglis.

Bailey suggested players who missed out against South Africa might get chances in the following three-Test series against West Indies in June-July.

“The way we frame that (WTC final) and potentially look at how we structure that team may be different than the West Indies tour,” he said.

