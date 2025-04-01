AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Apr 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain hopeful US tariffs will be reversed with economic deal

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 02:14pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: Britain is still hopeful that any tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump will be reversed shortly, if the two sides can agree the outline of a new economic partnership, its business minister said on Tuesday.

Britain had sought to avoid Trump’s global tariff plan by offering to more closely align with Washington on areas such as technology and artificial intelligence. But business minister Jonathan Reynolds said Trump now appeared to want to impose levies on every country before discussing individual exemptions.

He said he hoped those levies, due to be announced on Wednesday, would be removed once the two sides agreed terms.

“I believe that the framework of an agreement is certainly in place,” he told the BBC. “We could sign heads of terms on that, and then talk about the detail over a specific timescale that would be to the U.S.’s satisfaction going forward.

“Whether the U.S. is willing to come to agreement with countries is a decision for the U.S., but I believe the work we have done has made that possible.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the talks as “well advanced”.

Unlike the European Union and other major economies, Britain has not retaliated over U.S. tariffs. Reynolds indicated again that London would try to avoid an escalation, saying British companies supported its “calm-headed approach”.

UK expects to be hit by US tariffs this week, PM’s spokesman says

Light touch

As part of a deal, the government has considered softening the impact of its digital services tax on technology companies, as Trump has claimed this is discriminatory against U.S. companies.

Britain has also adopted a light touch to AI regulation that is more closely aligned with the United States than with the EU, a policy designed to attract investment from big tech companies and international investors.

Britain has the third-largest AI market globally, ranking behind only the United States and China. It is home to companies including DeepMind, owned by Google, and BenevolentAI.

But Reynolds said there were red lines to the negotiations, highlighting “sensitive areas” that it would not discuss, such as food standards.

Reynolds said Britain had a higher chance than other countries of securing an exemption, and he remained hopeful that a deal would lead to tariffs being dropped in weeks or months, saying: “That would be my objective.”

Downing Street said Starmer and Trump had discussed the “productive negotiations” towards what they called a UK-U.S. economic prosperity deal on Sunday.

Asked by Sky News if he felt played by the U.S., Starmer said on Tuesday that the two countries were very close allies, and would remain so.

Global markets have been roiled by Trump’s plan, which has stoked fears of an economic downturn. Trump has said tariffs are needed to shrink a $1.2 trillion global goods trade deficit.

Reynolds said it was not possible to give a timescale on when any reversal could come in, but warned London would have to consider retaliatory tariffs if it took too long.

“The longer we don’t have a potential resolution to that, the more we will have to consider our own position,” he said.

Britain Tariffs US tariffs Trump tariffs economic deal

Comments

200 characters

Britain hopeful US tariffs will be reversed with economic deal

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Zelensky urges Europe to unite behind Ukraine, 3 years after Bucha massacre

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble; race to find more survivors

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Read more stories