Kenyan shilling firms versus dollar, LSEG data shows

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling gained ground against the dollar on Tuesday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
At 0709 GMT, the shilling traded at 128.60/129.60 per dollar, compared with Friday’s closing rate of 129.20/130.20.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 28
|
281.85
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 28
|
279.71
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 1
|
149.58
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 1
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 1
|
1.29
|
Euro to USD / Apr 1
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 27
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 28
|
5,580.94
|
Nasdaq / Mar 28
|
17,322.99
|
Dow Jones / Mar 28
|
41,583.90
|
India Sensex / Apr 1
|
77,103.74
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 1
|
35,624.48
|
Hang Seng / Apr 1
|
23,206.84
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 1
|
8,653.57
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 1
|
22,445.60
|
France CAC40 / Apr 1
|
7,860.39
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 27
|
275,205
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 28
|
17,085
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 1
|
254.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 1
|
71.27
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 1
|
3,158.40
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 1
|
258.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 1
|
66.88
|Stock
|Price
|
Mughal Iron & Steel (R) / Mar 27
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited (R)(MUGHALR2)
|
4.01
▲ 1 (33.22%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Mar 27
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
4.10
▲ 0.59 (16.81%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / Mar 27
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
7.50
▲ 0.97 (14.85%)
|
Popular Islamic / Mar 27
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
15.02
▲ 1.37 (10.04%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Mar 27
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
33.83
▲ 3.08 (10.02%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Mar 27
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
35.95
▲ 3.27 (10.01%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Mar 27
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
69.58
▲ 6.33 (10.01%)
|
Data Agro / Mar 27
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
106.28
▲ 9.66 (10%)
|
Leiner Pak Gelat / Mar 27
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited(LPGL)
|
121.88
▲ 11.08 (10%)
|
Allawasaya Tex / Mar 27
Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd(AWTX)
|
1,429.95
▲ 130 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Arif Habib Corp / Mar 27
Arif Habib Corporation Limited(AHCL)
|
11.60
▼ -98.09 (-89.42%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Mar 27
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
135.93
▼ -15.1 (-10%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Mar 27
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
8.03
▼ -0.87 (-9.78%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Mar 27
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
874.01
▼ -93.68 (-9.68%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Mar 27
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
18.90
▼ -1.75 (-8.47%)
|
Cordoba Logistics / Mar 27
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited(CLVL)
|
12.61
▼ -1.15 (-8.36%)
|
Sally Textile / Mar 27
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
11.01
▼ -0.99 (-8.25%)
|
Masood Textile / Mar 27
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
49.06
▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
|
Universal Ins. / Mar 27
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9.57
▼ -0.73 (-7.09%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Mar 27
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
42
▼ -3.1 (-6.87%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Mar 27
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
45,325,056
▲ 0.31
|
Pak Elektron / Mar 27
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
29,179,304
▲ 0.67
|
P.S.O. / Mar 27
Pakistan State Oil Company Limited(PSO)
|
26,879,128
▲ 1.58
|
Arif Habib Corp / Mar 27
Arif Habib Corporation Limited(AHCL)
|
20,499,919
▼ -98.09
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 27
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
16,191,931
▼ -0.03
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 27
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
16,148,304
▼ -0.2
|
Pak Petroleum / Mar 27
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
15,934,134
▼ -1.85
|
Engro Fert. / Mar 27
Engro Fertilizers Limited(EFERT)
|
14,419,464
▲ 0.5
|
Fauji Cement / Mar 27
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
14,194,696
▲ 0.53
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Mar 27
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
11,282,647
▲ 0.09
