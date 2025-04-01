AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Apr 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares cautiously recover ahead of US tariff deadline

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 01:48pm

European shares rebounded on Tuesday after touching a two-month low in the previous session, although the sentiment remained cautious ahead of the impending U.S. reciprocal tariffs.

All major European sectors advanced, led by the defensive healthcare stocks rising 1%, underscoring investors’ nervousness.

Heavyweight Novo Nordisk firmed 2.1%, offering the biggest boost to markets, after nine straight sessions of losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.6%, as of 0803 GMT, a day after shedding 1.5% as fears that an escalating trade war would cause a global economic slowdown prompted a flight from riskier assets.

The White House is due to announce on Wednesday a new round of reciprocal levies.

The benchmark index has dropped 5% from its early March record high but ended the quarter higher, as Germany’s historic fiscal package and the prospects of slowing U.S. economic growth attracted investors to the region.

“The European narrative has shifted from the optimism from the strong government spending to a potential negative impact of these tariffs on company earnings,” Swissquote Bank senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

European shares hits a weekly decline as tariff worries persist

“What we see today is rather a correction than optimism. Uncertainties and the tense sentiment continue into tomorrow’s tariff announcement.”

Goldman Sachs cut its 12-month forecast for the European benchmark index to 570 points from 580 earlier due to potential impact of the U.S. tariffs.

The euro zone’s long-suffering manufacturing industry showed initial signs of a meaningful recovery last month, according to a latest survey.

Investors will also assess the euro zone’s inflation numbers due at 0900 GMT, a day after data showed that German inflation fell more than expected in March, bolstering the case for further interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank.

Comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde and board member Philip Lane are also awaited later in the day.

Bavarian Nordic rose nearly 1.8% after the Danish biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a freeze-dried formulation of its mpox and smallpox vaccine.

Italy is considering raising the ownership thresholds that trigger mandatory takeover bids in public companies, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This would have significant implications for firms such as Telecom Italia (TIM), in which state-backed financial conglomerate Poste Italiane is set to become the top investor with a 24.8% stake.

TIM shares firmed 0.6%, while Poste Italiane added 0.4%, underperforming the broader market, which rose 0.7%.

European shares European stocks European STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

European shares cautiously recover ahead of US tariff deadline

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Zelensky urges Europe to unite behind Ukraine, 3 years after Bucha massacre

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble; race to find more survivors

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Read more stories