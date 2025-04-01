AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Australian dollar holds steady as RBA takes a less hawkish tone

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 10:52am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar held steady on Tuesday after the country’s central bank kept rates on hold as expected, though it also took a slight dovish turn by dropping a reference to being cautious on further easing.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) ended its April policy meeting by maintaining cash rates at 4.10%, having eased by 25 basis points in February.

The board noted core inflation was cooling in line with its forecasts, but it needed to be confident the trend would continue.

Most analysts expect core inflation will ease back into the RBA’s 2-3% target band this quarter, allowing the central bank to ease again.

Markets imply around a 70% chance the RBA will cut to 3.85% at its next policy meeting on May 20 and foresee a relatively shallow easing cycle to 3.35% by year-end.

“Barring any upside surprises in the Q1 inflation figures due by the end of this month, it seems very likely that the Bank will deliver another 25bp rate cut at the next meeting in May,” said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Capital Economics.

Australia, New Zealand dollars slip ahead of US inflation test

“We think the Bank will cut by only another 50bp,” he added. “But given that the recovery in consumption looks a bit more sluggish, the risks are tilted towards more loosening if inflation remains as soft as it has been recently.”

Local data showing retail sales rose a modest 0.2% in February suggested consumer demand was tepid and would not be an impediment to further easing.

“There is nothing here to feed RBA concerns the consumption pickup could outpace their forecasts,” noted Taylor Nugent, a senior market economist at NAB.

The RBA also highlighted the potential fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans which could hit global economic growth and the demand for Australia’s commodities.

Fears the tariffs would cover a wide range of countries hurt risk sentiment on Monday and sent the Antipodeans reeling.

The Aussie was last holding at $0.6252, having fallen 0.6% the previous session to a one-month low of $0.6217. Support lies at the March trough of $0.6185 with resistance around $0.6330. Three-year bond futures ticked up 1 basis point to 96.320.

The kiwi dollar was flat at $0.5674, after also losing 0.6% overnight to as low as $0.5646. Support is down at $0.6683, with resistance at $0.5762.

