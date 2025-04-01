AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Apr 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper rises as positive China data outweighs tariff woes

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 10:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Copper prices in London rose on Tuesday, as positive Chinese economic data outweighed concerns about a potential global trade war triggered by impending reciprocal tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI released on Tuesday climbed to 51.2 in March from 50.8 in the previous month, driven by increased demand and strong export orders, reflecting growth in manufacturing despite potential threats from the escalating U.S. trade war.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had risen 0.5% to $9,755 per metric ton as of 0358 GMT.

Trump said on Sunday that the reciprocal tariffs he plans to introduce this week will apply to all nations.

“Everyone is closely watching what President Trump is set to announce tomorrow. This has led to a risk-off sentiment due to the looming uncertainties,” a base metals trader said.

Copper prices also found support from a shortage of copper concentrate, which has resulted in negative copper concentrate processing treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs).

Copper hits two-week low on tariffs, but China data supports

TC/RCs, a key source of revenue for smelters, are a gauge of availability for copper concentrates. Lower TC/RCs imply tight supply.

Shanghai Metals Market copper concentrates TC/RC index was -$24.14 per ton and -2.41 cents per pound on March 28.

Meanwhile, tin prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were the outperformer, rising by 0.5% to 287,600 yuan, due to fears of supply disruptions from an earthquake in tin-rich Myanmar last Friday.

Among other metals, LME aluminium added 0.4% to $2,543.5 a ton, lead eased 0.2% to $2,015, zinc rose 0.5% to $2,867, tin lost 0.2% to $36,585 and nickel was up 1.6% to $16,175 a ton.

SHFE copper slid 0.3% to 80,090 yuan ($11,023.94)a ton, SHFE aluminium was flat at 20,540 yuan a ton, zinc added 0.3% to 23,590 yuan, lead rose 0.1% to 17,435 yuan, nickel lost 0.3% to 130,080 yuan.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

London copper rises as positive China data outweighs tariff woes

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Zelensky urges Europe to unite behind Ukraine, 3 years after Bucha massacre

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble; race to find more survivors

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Read more stories