Three killed in Israeli strike targeting Hezbollah in Beirut

BEIRUT: At least three people were killed and seven wounded in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs early on Tuesday, the Lebanese health ministry said, further testing a shaky four-month ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday in a statement that it attacked a Hezbollah “who had recently directed Hamas operatives and assisted them.”

The attack took place a few days after a previous strike by Israel on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh.

There was no immediate statement from Hezbollah on the identity of the target.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday condemned the latest Israeli airstrike, calling it a “dangerous warning” that signals premeditated intentions against Lebanon.

Aoun said Israel’s growing “aggression” requires Lebanon to intensify diplomatic outreach and mobilise international allies in support of the country’s full sovereignty.

Israel warns it will hit Hezbollah building in south Beirut

The strike appeared to have damaged the upper three floors of a building in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Reuters reporter at the scene said, with the balconies of those floors blown out. The glass on the floors below was intact, indicating a targeted strike. Ambulances were at the scene to recover casualties.

There was no evacuation warning issued for the area ahead of the strike, and families fled in the aftermath to other parts of Beirut, according to witnesses.

Last November’s ceasefire agreement halted the year-long conflict and mandated that southern Lebanon be free of Hezbollah fighters and weapons, that Lebanese troops deploy to the area and that Israeli ground troops withdraw from the zone. But each side accuses the other of not entirely living up to those terms.

The US-brokered truce has looked increasingly flimsy lately. Israel delayed a promised troop withdrawal in January and said that it had intercepted rockets fired from Lebanon in March, which led it to bombard targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the rocket firings.

The US State Department said on Tuesday that Israel was defending itself from rocket attacks that came from Lebanon and that Washington blamed “terrorists” for the resumption of hostilities.

“Hostilities have resumed because terrorists launched rockets into Israel from Lebanon,” a State Department spokesperson said in an email, adding Washington supported Israel’s response.

The Israeli-Lebanese conflict, in which thousands of people have been killed, was ignited by the Gaza war in 2023 when Hezbollah started firing rockets at Israeli military positions in support of its ally Hamas.

The Gaza war, in which Palestinian health authorities say more than 50,000 people have been killed.