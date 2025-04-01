AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Apr 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, Denmark to hold first high-level talks since Trump’s win

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 10:25am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week in the first high-level talks since President Donald Trump’s re-election and his vow to “take control” of Greenland, the Financial Times said.

The prospect of such talks comes amid simmering tension between the two nations over U.S. interest in taking control of Greenland, the Arctic island controlled by Denmark since 1721.

The meeting is planned for the sidelines of a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels set to begin on Thursday, the paper said on Tuesday, citing two officials briefed on the preparations.

However, the officials warned the event could be cancelled because of tense relations between Copenhagen and Washington, it added.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Vance accuses Denmark of not keeping Greenland safe from Russia, China

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is visiting Greenland from April 2 to 4 for talks with the new government of the semi-autonomous territory just days after a visit by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

On his trip, Vance accused Denmark of not doing a good job of keeping the island safe and suggested the United States would better protect the strategically located island.

US denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen

Comments

200 characters

US, Denmark to hold first high-level talks since Trump’s win

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Oil extends climb on supply fears, trade war concerns cap gains

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Zelensky urges Europe to unite behind Ukraine, 3 years after Bucha massacre

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble; race to find more survivors

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Read more stories