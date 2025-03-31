AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas calls on ‘anyone who can bear arms’ worldwide to fight Trump’s Gaza plan

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2025 06:28pm
Palestinians take part in an anti-Hamas protest, calling for an end to the war with Israel, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 26, 2025. (File/AFP)
Palestinians take part in an anti-Hamas protest, calling for an end to the war with Israel, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 26, 2025. (File/AFP)

CAIRO: A senior Hamas official on Monday called on supporters worldwide to pick up weapons and fight US President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate more than two million Gazans to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

“In the face of this sinister plan – one that combines massacres with starvation – anyone who can bear arms, anywhere in the world, must take action,” Sami Abu Zuhri said in a statement.

“Do not withhold an explosive, a bullet, a knife, or a stone. Let everyone break their silence.”

Abu Zuhri’s call comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to let Hamas leaders leave Gaza but demanded that the Palestinian group disarm in the final stages of the war in Gaza.

Hamas has expressed a willingness to relinquish Gaza’s administration, but has warned its weapons are a “red line”.

Netanyahu said Israel was working towards a plan proposed by Trump to displace Gazans to other countries.

Palestinians have no right of return under Gaza plan: Trump

Netanyahu said that after the war, Israel would ensure overall security in Gaza and “enable the implementation of the Trump plan” – which had initially called for the mass displacement of all 2.4 million people living in the Palestinian territory – calling it a “voluntary migration plan”.

Days after taking office in January, Trump floated a proposal to move Gaza’s population out of the war-battered territory, suggesting that Egypt or Jordan could take them in.

Both countries, along with other Arab allies, governments around the world and the Palestinians themselves, have flatly rejected the notion.

Trump later appeared to backtrack on the proposal, saying he was “not forcing” his widely condemned plan.

“Nobody’s expelling any Palestinians,” Trump said at the White House in mid-March, remarks welcomed by Egypt, Jordan and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

‘Voluntary departure’

Arab nations have since come up with an alternative plan for rebuilding the Gaza Strip without relocating its people, which would take place under the future administration of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.

For Palestinians, any attempts to force them out of Gaza would evoke dark memories of what the Arab world calls the “Nakba”, or catastrophe – the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel’s creation in 1948.

Israeli ceasefire talks delegation returns from Qatar

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz in February said that a special agency would be established for the “voluntary departure” of Gazans.

A defence ministry statement said an initial plan included “extensive assistance that will allow any Gaza resident who wishes to emigrate voluntarily to a third country to receive a comprehensive package, which includes, among other things, special departure arrangements via sea, air, and land”.

Israel resumed intense bombing of Gaza on March 18 and then launched a new ground offensive, ending a nearly two-month ceasefire in the war with Hamas.

Since the fighting restarted, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says that at least 1,001 people have been killed.

The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 50,357 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinians Israel and Hamas Gaza war Egypt and Jordan

Comments

200 characters

Hamas calls on ‘anyone who can bear arms’ worldwide to fight Trump’s Gaza plan

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble; race to find more survivors

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Trump’s tariffs mean Europe must take control of its future, says ECB’s Lagarde

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Read more stories