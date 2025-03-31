Sri Lanka cricket chief gets fourth term in office

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan cricket board president Shammi Silva was re-elected unopposed on Monday to serve a fourth consecutive term despite attempts by a former sports minister to remove him.

It was the third time Silva had been elected uncontested by Sri Lanka cricket’s annual general meeting.

Roshan Ranasinghe, who was sports minister at the time, sacked Silva and his executive committee in November 2023, accusing them of maladministration and corruption.

Silva’s committee was reinstated by the courts and Ranasinghe was dismissed from his post as sports minister by Sri Lanka’s then president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka Cricket is the country’s richest sporting body.

The 64-year-old Silva has also been president of the Asian Cricket Council since late last year.