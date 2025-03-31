AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka cricket chief gets fourth term in office

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2025 01:31pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan cricket board president Shammi Silva was re-elected unopposed on Monday to serve a fourth consecutive term despite attempts by a former sports minister to remove him.

It was the third time Silva had been elected uncontested by Sri Lanka cricket’s annual general meeting.

Roshan Ranasinghe, who was sports minister at the time, sacked Silva and his executive committee in November 2023, accusing them of maladministration and corruption.

Silva’s committee was reinstated by the courts and Ranasinghe was dismissed from his post as sports minister by Sri Lanka’s then president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Pandya wants batters to step up for stuttering Mumbai

Sri Lanka Cricket is the country’s richest sporting body.

The 64-year-old Silva has also been president of the Asian Cricket Council since late last year.

Asian Cricket Council Sri Lankan cricket board Shammi Silva Roshan Ranasinghe

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka cricket chief gets fourth term in office

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories