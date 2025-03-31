Kerr keeps Australia captaincy, avoids FA sanction

MELBOURNE: Sam Kerr has been cleared to resume as captain of Australia when she recovers from a knee injury, after expressing contrition for her conduct during a drunken incident in London.

Kerr was found not guilty in February of racially abusing a British police officer two years after calling him “stupid and white” following a dispute with a taxi driver.

Football Australia (FA) said on Monday it would take no further action against Kerr after meeting with the 31-year-old striker.

“After reviewing the full context of these events, Football Australia concluded that Kerr’s professional and sincere acceptance of responsibility, as well as her acknowledgment of the far-reaching implications of on- and off-field actions, warranted no further action,” FA said in a joint statement with Kerr.

Kerr acknowledged her actions were “not her best moment”.

“I want to express my sincere regret for how events unfolded,” she said. “It was an incredibly difficult period for me, my family, my club, my teammates, and especially for the fans whose support means so much to us.

“I recognise that leadership means being mindful of our actions both on and off the pitch … I’m committed to learning from this experience.”

Kerr has not played a competitive match in over 15 months, having suffered an ACL injury in January 2023, when training for Women’s Super League club Chelsea.

Australia coach ducks questions about Kerr captaincy

However, she has rejoined the Australia squad for a training camp in Sydney ahead of a two-match series of friendlies against South Korea.

FA said she was not fit to play against the South Koreans but would continue her rehabilitation with the Matildas as agreed with Chelsea.