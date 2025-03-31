AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago soybeans at 3-week high on biofuel talks, Brazil harvest, US tariffs weigh

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2025 11:50am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures hit a record high since March 10, driven by domestic demand prospects from biofuels policy talks, but Brazil’s bumper harvest and US tariff concerns limited gains.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.15% to $10.24 a bushel, the highest since March 10 and marking a third straight session of gains as of 0207 GMT.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has asked oil and biofuels producers to hash out a deal on the next phase of the nation’s biofuels policy, Reuters reported last week.

In top soybean exporter Brazil, soybean crop for 2024-2025 is forecast at a record 172.1 million tons, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said last week, with strong export demand from China.

Soybeans set for first weekly gain in a month on booming US exports

Traders are focused on the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) reports and April 2 tariffs.

On Sunday, Trump said the upcoming reciprocal tariffs would include all nations, not just a select group with the largest trade imbalances.

Corn slipped 0.44% to $4.51 a bushel on expectations of massive planting and tariff concerns, which may provoke retaliation from key agricultural partners.

US corn planting is expected to rise to 94.361 million acres in 2025 from year-ago 90.594 million, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Wheat fell 0.19% to $5.27 a bushel, pressured by favourable weather in the US and Russian wheat belts and expectations of smoother exports from Russia and Ukraine due to the US-backed ceasefire deal.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Friday, traders said.

They were net sellers of wheat and soymeal futures contracts, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Chicago soybeans at 3-week high on biofuel talks, Brazil harvest, US tariffs weigh

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories