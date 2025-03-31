AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Markets

Yen gains, gold at record high as tariff angst ignites haven demand

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2025 08:11am

TOKYO: The safe-haven Japanese yen rose on Monday while gold pushed to a fresh all-time peak as traders worried that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs will ignite inflation and crimp economic growth.

Markets are nervous ahead of a new round of reciprocal levies that the White House is due to announce on Wednesday. Details are scarce, but Trump said late on Sunday that essentially all countries will be slapped with duties this week.

On Friday, Trump had said he was open to carving out deals with countries seeking to avoid tariffs, but the Washington Post reported at the weekend that he was urging his advisers to take a more aggressive stance.

The yen was up as much as 0.35% at 149.30 per U.S. dollar at one point on Monday, and was last 0.2% stronger at 149.52.

The Japanese currency rallied 0.82% on Friday, when U.S. data showed core inflation rose more than expected last month, fuelling fears of stagflation.

The dollar was under additional pressure from a flight to the safety of U.S. Treasuries, which sent the yield on the 10-year note sliding about 6 basis points to 4.1960% on Monday.

Gold briefly pushed to an unprecedented $3,097.36 before trading little changed at $3,086.61, making it three consecutive sessions registering record highs.

“The latest batch of U.S. economic data … contained a distinct stagflationary whiff,” spurring a decline in stocks and currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars as traders ran from riskier assets, said Ray Attrill, head of FX research at National Australia Bank.

The Aussie eased 0.15% to $0.6281 on Monday, and the New Zealand dollar declined 0.35% to $0.5698.

The Swiss franc , another traditional safe haven, started the day by rising 0.3% to 0.8775 per dollar, but was last flat at 0.8807.

Yen has weakened due to tariff-related concerns

The euro was steady at $1.0830, while sterling added 0.17% to $1.2952.

A British government spokesperson said Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump had “productive negotiations” towards a trade deal in a phone call on Sunday.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin eased slightly to around $82,072.

