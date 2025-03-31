AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks drop, gold hits record as tariffs stoke recession worries

Reuters Published March 31, 2025 Updated March 31, 2025 08:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Global equity markets were lower and safe-haven gold hit a fresh record high on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said tariffs would essentially cover all countries, stoking worries a global trade war could lead to a recession.

Trump’s comments to reporters on Air Force One seemed to dash hopes the levies would be limited to a smaller group of countries with the biggest trade imbalances.

Trump is due to receive tariff recommendations on Tuesday and announce initial levels on Wednesday, followed by auto tariffs the day after.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes were trading lower, led by losses in consumer discretionary, technology and communication services stocks. Energy, consumer staples, utilities and real estate stocks were making gains.

“What the Trump administration has shown us so far is that you should not expect a consistent approach,” said George Lagarias, chief economist at Forvis Mazars.

“This is what scares the market the most. Inconsistency breeds uncertainty, and markets hate uncertainty.”

Asia stocks slide, gold hits record high on US tariffs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11% to 41,538.47, the S&P 500 fell 0.90% to 5,530.99 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.00% to 16,976.48.

Europe’s STOXX 600 fell 1.40% to its lowest in almost eight weeks, while major indexes in Frankfurt, London and Paris fell between 1.7% and 2%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.9%.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs now see a 35% chance of a U.S. recession, up from 20% previously, saying they expect Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs that average 15% across all U.S. trading partners on April 2.

Data out on Friday underlined the risks as a key measure of core inflation rose by more than expected in February while consumer spending disappointed.

That raised the stakes for the March payrolls report due on Friday, where any outcome below the 140,000 gain expected would only add to recession fears.

“The current market narratives center on this fear of stagflation, which conceptually could be the worst possible combination for stocks,” said Talley Leger, chief market strategist at The Wealth Consulting Group in New Jersey.

“So in a slowing growth environment, earnings would decelerate, or even collapse in a recession. That’s another big fear in the market. And on the other side, spiralling inflation would squeeze stocks on the valuation channel.”

Gold prices extended their stellar run, hitting another record high of $3,128.06. Spot gold rose 1.18% to $3,120.27 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 1.3% at $3,126.60 an ounce.

In currency markets, the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen but strengthened against the euro amid the uncertainty around tariffs.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.13% to 149.63. The euro was down 0.27% at $1.0799. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar strengthened 0.48% to 0.885 franc.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.22%.

Bond investors seemed to be betting the slowdown in U.S. economic growth will outweigh a temporary lift in inflation and prompt the Fed to cut rates by about 80 basis points this year.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 3.5 basis points to 4.219%. In Europe, the yield on benchmark German 10-year Bunds fell 2.6 basis points to 2.706%.

The outlook for rates could become clearer when Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks on Friday, following a host of other Fed speakers this week.

Brent rose 1.41% to $74.67 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 2.34% to $70.99 per barrel as Trump threatened secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if he felt Moscow was blocking efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Stocks drop, gold hits record as tariffs stoke recession worries

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble; race to find more survivors

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Trump’s tariffs mean Europe must take control of its future, says ECB’s Lagarde

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Read more stories