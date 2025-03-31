AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Forces to step up action against terrorists

NNI Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

QUETTA: Given the recent rise in extremist attacks in the province, it has been agreed to further expand the operations of the security forces against terrorists in Balochistan.

In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, in which the Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police and other high officials participated and the security situation was discussed and steps to counter the unstable atmosphere were also deliberated.

Eight killed in several attacks in Balochistan

The session discussed the Eid security plan, national highways and the overall law and order situation. Also, the successful operation of the security forces in Kalat was applauded in the meeting.

During the session, it was agreed to further expand the operations of the security forces against terrorists in Balochistan. Important decisions were taken in the meeting to further improve the capacity of the civil armed forces.

