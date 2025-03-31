ISLAMABAD: The nation would mark the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr today (Monday), the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Sunday, following sighting the moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over a meeting of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which took place on the roof of the Kohsar Block.

In a press conference, Azad announced of the moon being sighted not only in Islamabad but also sighted by zonal committees met in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

He said the committee received testimonies of the Shawwal moon being sight from several locations, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Kasur and others.

Therefore, he announced that it was decided unanimously that Shawaal 1st, 1446 would be observed on Monday March 31, 2025.

Religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders participated in the committee meeting to verify moon sighting reports from across the country.

However, President Asif Ali Zardari felicitated the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. “I would like to extend my felicitations to the entire nation and Islamic world on Eid.”

“This joyful occasion begins following the religious obligations and blessings of Ramadan.” “The Higher Power has gifted this auspicious occasion to us after fasting for a month,” said President Zardari.

He maintained now the responsibility lies on us to keep the feelings of honesty, love and sincerity alive.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to the entire nation. In his message to the nation, PM Shehbaz said, “I would like to felicitate warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr,” the premier added.

