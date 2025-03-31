Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values on the import of Stainless Steel Cutlery Set (low end/ unpopular brands) and aluminium utensils from China for accurate assessment of duties and taxes.

In this regard, the directorate has issued two valuation rulings number 1985 (Stainless Steel Cutlery Set) and number 1987 of 2025 (Aluminium Utensils).

The customs values of Stainless Steel Cutlery Set (low end/ unpopular brands) have been fixed at US$ 6.65 per Kg whereas the custom values on the import of Aluminium Utensils have been set for two different categories.

The values of imported Aluminium Components of Non Stick Kitchen Ware (with/ without lid) have been fixed at US$ 6.25 per Kg and values of Aluminium Cooking Ware (Simple/ Plane & Anodized) have been fixed at US$ 4.37 per Kg. If subject goods are imported with Glass Lids, Class Lids may be assessed separately according to appropriate Valuation Ruling.

According to the valuation rulings 1985, the Customs values of Stainless Steel Cutlery Set (Low End/ Unpopular Brands) were determined vide Valuation Ruling No. 1108/2017. The existing valuation ruling is more than seven years; therefore, an exercise has been initiated by this Directorate to re-determination of Customs values under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The meetings with stakeholders were scheduled on February 19, 2024. No stakeholders attended the meeting. Keeping in view previous valuation ruling is over 07 years old; the Directorate has initiated an exercise for re-determination of customs values in light of the prevailing dynamics based on international and local market price.

The Valuation methods, provided in Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, were applied in sequential order. The transaction value method as provided in sub-section (l) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, was found inapplicable as declared values do not correspond to market prices.

The values of identical and similar goods as per sections 25 (5) & (6) ibid could not be solely relied upon due to absence of absolute demonstrable evidence of qualities and quantities of commercial level, etc. A market enquiry as envisaged under Sub-Section (7) of Section 25 the Customs Act 1969 was conducted as per procedure of Office Order.

Various wholesale and retail markets were visited and the actual prices of subject goods were acquired and by adjusting the amounts of profits. Finally, Customs values of Stainless Steel Cutlery Set (Low End Brand) have been determined, directorate added. Through anther ruling number 1987 of 2025, the Customs values of Aluminium Utensils determined vide Valuation Ruling No. 1201/2017.

The existing valuation ruling is more than seven years; therefore, an exercise has been initiated by this Directorate to re-determination of Customs values under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The meetings with stakeholders were scheduled, but no stakeholders attended the meeting. Keeping in view previous valuation ruling is over 07 years old; the Directorate has initiated an exercise for re-determination of customs values in light of the prevailing dynamics based on international/local market price.

Finally, Customs Values of Aluminium Utensils have been determined under Section 25(7) of the Customs Act, the ruling added.

