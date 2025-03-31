Operation in full swing against transporters overcharging passengers

LAHORE: Under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, district administration, police and officials of transport department are in action against overcharging in transport fares across the province.

Teams are active in Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore, Nankana, Sheikhupura, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Okara, Pak Pattan, Sahiwal, Attock and Chakwal.

The grand operation against overcharging is also under way in Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, Vehari and Murree.

Chief Minister was briefed that Rs 3.3 million have been returned to the passengers, and fine of more than Rs 2.3 million have been imposed, and challans have been issued to more than 1333 vehicles for overcharging. Moreover, 264 vehicles were stopped for fares overcharging.

Passengers were surprised to get back the money illegally received in the form of overcharging in fares. They thanked the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was apprised that a special helpline 042-99030222 has also been established for the guidance of passengers. She was told that Eid holidays of employees and officers of the transport department have been cancelled for them to perform duties in the field, During the Eid days, a special squad of the Transport Department will be present at major bus stands.

Chief Minister appreciated deputy commissioners, police, officers and staff of the Road Transport Authority. She also appealed to the passengers to pay only the fixed fare. She directed administration and officials of the Transport Department to display fare lists prominently on vehicles and transport hubs.

