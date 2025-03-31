AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-31

Operation in full swing against transporters overcharging passengers

Safdar Rasheed Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

LAHORE: Under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, district administration, police and officials of transport department are in action against overcharging in transport fares across the province.

Teams are active in Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore, Nankana, Sheikhupura, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Okara, Pak Pattan, Sahiwal, Attock and Chakwal.

The grand operation against overcharging is also under way in Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, Vehari and Murree.

Chief Minister was briefed that Rs 3.3 million have been returned to the passengers, and fine of more than Rs 2.3 million have been imposed, and challans have been issued to more than 1333 vehicles for overcharging. Moreover, 264 vehicles were stopped for fares overcharging.

Passengers were surprised to get back the money illegally received in the form of overcharging in fares. They thanked the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was apprised that a special helpline 042-99030222 has also been established for the guidance of passengers. She was told that Eid holidays of employees and officers of the transport department have been cancelled for them to perform duties in the field, During the Eid days, a special squad of the Transport Department will be present at major bus stands.

Chief Minister appreciated deputy commissioners, police, officers and staff of the Road Transport Authority. She also appealed to the passengers to pay only the fixed fare. She directed administration and officials of the Transport Department to display fare lists prominently on vehicles and transport hubs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Eid Eid holidays Transporters transport fares Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz bus passengers Eid 2025 Pakistan Eid ul Fitr holiday public transport vehicles transporters overcharging

Comments

200 characters

Operation in full swing against transporters overcharging passengers

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories