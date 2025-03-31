AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-31

PM extends Eid greetings to world leaders

NNI Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had telephonic conversations with world leaders to convey his warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr.

The discussions highlighted Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in various sectors.

In a conversation with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, PM Shehbaz expressed his wishes for prosperity and peace.

He also acknowledged the historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Oman, emphasizing the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, IT, defence, and other fields.

PM Shehbaz conveyed his satisfaction with the recent visit of Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce to Muscat and extended an invitation for Sultan Haitham to visit Pakistan. The Sultan reciprocated with his well wishes for the people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. During the call, the premier extended his Eid greetings and expressed his good wishes for the leadership and people of Egypt.

He recalled his visit to Cairo in December, during the D-8 Summit, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to bolster cooperation across all sectors with Egypt.

The two leaders discussed important global and regional matters, with President el-Sisi also sending his Eid greetings and expressing his hopes for further strengthening bilateral relations.

PM Shehbaz requested Egypt’s support for Pakistan’s hepatitis programme, which the Egyptian Ministry of Health plans to address through a high-level delegation visiting Pakistan post-Eid.

In another call, PM Shehbaz reached out to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The premier reiterated the long-standing brotherly ties between Pakistan and Qatar, voicing his commitment to enhancing political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

PM Shehbaz lauded the Emir’s efforts in promoting peace in Gaza and praised Qatar’s role in global diplomacy.

Sheikh Tamim also expressed his well-wishes to the people of Pakistan and confirmed plans for a high-level Qatari delegation to visit Pakistan after Eid, with an emphasis on investment opportunities.

PM Shehbaz proposed hosting an exhibition in Lahore to celebrate the rich cultural ties between Pakistan and Qatar, further inviting Sheikh Tamim to visit Pakistan.

