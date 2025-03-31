High altitude training: Govt to construct PSB coaching centre at Skardu for int’l players

ISLAMABAD: The government is to establish Coaching Centre under Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) at Skardu which will also be used for high altitude training of international players.

At a recent meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) briefed that the sports development project titled “construction of PSB Coaching Centre at Skardu” was conceived under the Prime Minister’s directive in the light of proposal submitted by the Advisor to Prime Minister on IPC.

To implement PMs Directive, Departmental Development Working Party of Ministry of IPC, in its meeting held on October 17,2024 approved PC-1 of the project at a cost of Rs 764.469 million with implementation period of 24 months. Accordingly, administrative approval of the project was issued. Pursuant to the request of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan for provision of Rs 200 million through Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG), Prime Minister’s Office, inter-alia, directed to approach Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Finance Division for needed re-appropriation/ authorization in the CFY 2024-2025 to finance the project from the Prime Minister’s Special Package for GB under PSDP allocation. MoPD&SI in a letter on January 9, 2025 requested Finance Division to surrender Rs 200 million from budgeted provision of Rs 4 billion million kept for PM’s Special Package for Gilgit-Baltistan in favour of IPC Division’s development grant for execution of project during CFY 2024-2025. Finance Division on February 4, 2025 requested to initiate a summary for ECC of the Cabinet through Finance Division. Accordingly, that Division was consulted on February 14, 2025 followed by a reminder of February 27, 2025.ln response, they had conveyed to initiate the summary for ECC of the Cabinet. Finance Division would surrender the funds once the TSG is approved.

Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination requested the ECC for approval of TSG amounting to Rs 200 million out of budget provision of Rs 4 billion kept for “PM’s Special Package for Gilgit-Baltistan” in favour of the project “Construction of PSB Coaching Centre at Skardu” under development grant of IPC Division during the CFY 2024-25.

During the ensuing discussion, the forum was informed that the project was conceived following recommendations of the Steering Committee on the Prime Minister’s Programme on Development-Gilgit-Baltistan. It was further conveyed that the facility would also be used for high altitude training of international players. The forum emphasized that the coaching centre should be solely used for its intended purpose.

