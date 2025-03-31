AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-31

High altitude training: Govt to construct PSB coaching centre at Skardu for int’l players

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

ISLAMABAD: The government is to establish Coaching Centre under Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) at Skardu which will also be used for high altitude training of international players.

At a recent meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) briefed that the sports development project titled “construction of PSB Coaching Centre at Skardu” was conceived under the Prime Minister’s directive in the light of proposal submitted by the Advisor to Prime Minister on IPC.

To implement PMs Directive, Departmental Development Working Party of Ministry of IPC, in its meeting held on October 17,2024 approved PC-1 of the project at a cost of Rs 764.469 million with implementation period of 24 months. Accordingly, administrative approval of the project was issued. Pursuant to the request of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan for provision of Rs 200 million through Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG), Prime Minister’s Office, inter-alia, directed to approach Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Finance Division for needed re-appropriation/ authorization in the CFY 2024-2025 to finance the project from the Prime Minister’s Special Package for GB under PSDP allocation. MoPD&SI in a letter on January 9, 2025 requested Finance Division to surrender Rs 200 million from budgeted provision of Rs 4 billion million kept for PM’s Special Package for Gilgit-Baltistan in favour of IPC Division’s development grant for execution of project during CFY 2024-2025. Finance Division on February 4, 2025 requested to initiate a summary for ECC of the Cabinet through Finance Division. Accordingly, that Division was consulted on February 14, 2025 followed by a reminder of February 27, 2025.ln response, they had conveyed to initiate the summary for ECC of the Cabinet. Finance Division would surrender the funds once the TSG is approved.

Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination requested the ECC for approval of TSG amounting to Rs 200 million out of budget provision of Rs 4 billion kept for “PM’s Special Package for Gilgit-Baltistan” in favour of the project “Construction of PSB Coaching Centre at Skardu” under development grant of IPC Division during the CFY 2024-25.

During the ensuing discussion, the forum was informed that the project was conceived following recommendations of the Steering Committee on the Prime Minister’s Programme on Development-Gilgit-Baltistan. It was further conveyed that the facility would also be used for high altitude training of international players. The forum emphasized that the coaching centre should be solely used for its intended purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSB

Comments

200 characters

High altitude training: Govt to construct PSB coaching centre at Skardu for int’l players

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories