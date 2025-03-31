AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-31

Saylani Trust spends Rs14.75bn on welfare initiatives in 2024

Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

KARACHI: Saylani Welfare International Trust spent nearly PKR 14.75 billion on welfare initiatives in 2024. Its services now benefit approximately 400,000 people daily. Programmes such as free meals, healthcare, education, IT training, and monthly financial assistance continue uninterrupted.

According to detailed reports, Saylani Welfare operates in 63 service sectors, covering life’s journey from birth to death. Over the past three years, the number of patients served has increased by more than 553,700.

Through 500 RO plants, 35 million glasses of clean drinking water are provided daily. Additionally, over 950 motorcycles and 1,300 rickshaws were distributed among the unemployed. The Job Bank initiative helped secure employment for over 6,000 job seekers.

Modern education was provided to more than 34,000 students through Saylani’s Mass IT Centres, five vocational training centers, and five purpose-built schools. Food was delivered to over 73 million individuals, and during Ramadan, approximately 125,000 ration bags were distributed. Over 33,000 trees were planted, road repairs were carried out. Nearly 200,000 individuals received aid for utility bills, house rents, and monthly sustenance.

Support was provided for the marriages of over 10,000 girls. Treatment for 730 children registered at the Thalassemia & Blood Bank Centre continues. Over 1,200 students have benefited from the Saylani School of Business and Islamic Learning. At Al-Muhsin Academy, 220 orphaned and destitute children are receiving care and education. Thousands of patients are treated monthly for cancer, congenital heart defects, and at specialized eye and dental clinics.

