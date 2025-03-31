Transporters overcharging passengers to face action

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has warned that strict legal action will be taken against transporters who exploit passengers by charging excessive fares during Eid.

He stated that all relevant authorities, in coordination with the district administrations of Hyderabad and Jamshoro, must ensure relief for the public.

The commissioner issued these directives while chairing a meeting at his office today regarding legal action against transporters charging fares above the government-approved rates during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Commissioner directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Saleem Memon to take action against such offenders, register FIRs, and ensure that overcharged amounts are refunded to passengers. He further instructed officials from all concerned departments to maximize public relief during the Eid holidays.

During the briefing, RTA Secretary Saleem Memon informed the meeting that officers would be deployed at bus terminals in Hyderabad and Jamshoro before and after Eid to monitor and take action against overcharging.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025