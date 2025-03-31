AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-03-31

TTP’s ‘global’ threat

Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

EDITORIAL: For years, Pakistan has sounded the alarm about the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), emphasising its escalating threat not just within our borders but potentially on a global scale.

Yet international stakeholders, especially the United States, have perceived the TTP’s ambitions as primarily regional, focusing only on destabilising Pakistan. This perspective is only partially true and has often led to a compartmentalised approach to counterterrorism, overlooking the broader implications of the TTP’s activities.

The recent acknowledgment by US intelligence agencies, as detailed in a comprehensive 30-page report, marks a pivotal shift in this understanding.

The report underscores that while the TTP’s recent operations have targeted the Pakistani government, its capabilities, historical ties to al-Qaeda, and prior support for operations against the United States necessitate vigilance regarding its potential future threat.

This recognition is not merely a validation of Pakistan’s longstanding concerns but also a call for a unified, global response to the menace posed by TTP. The group’s resurgence, particularly after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, has emboldened its operations.

Operating with impunity from Afghan soil, TTP has intensified its attacks within Pakistan, leading to significant casualties among civilians and security personnel alike.

It’s not really too hard to see how the implications of TTP’s activities extend beyond the immediate region. The group’s ideological alignment and operational collaborations with transnational terrorist organisations suggest a broader agenda that could threaten global security.

The United Nations has also highlighted the Taliban’s increased support for the TTP, noting the group’s intensified attacks into Pakistan and the Taliban’s apparent inability or unwillingness to curb its activities.

Moreover, the evolving dynamics in Afghanistan have created a complex security landscape. The resurgence of terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS-K, alongside TTP, has raised alarms about the potential for Afghanistan to once again become a sanctuary for entities that pose international threats.

Also, TTP’s broader objectives, affiliations, and demonstrated capabilities indicate a willingness to engage in activities that could have far-reaching consequences. The group’s ability to inspire, coordinate, and execute attacks beyond its traditional theaters of operation cannot be underestimated.

In light of these developments, it is imperative for the international community to move beyond a myopic, region-centric view of the TTP threat. A fragmented approach to counterterrorism, where threats are addressed in isolation, is no longer tenable.

TTP’s evolving strategies and expanding reach necessitate a cohesive, global response that encompasses intelligence sharing, coordinated military strategies, and comprehensive counter-extremism initiatives.

Pakistan, bearing the brunt of the TTP’s aggression, has a critical role to play in this collective effort, of course. However, our endeavours can only be effective if supported by a robust international framework that recognises TTP as part of a larger network of global terrorism. The recent US intelligence report is a step in the right direction, but it must translate into concrete actions that address the root causes and support systems enabling the TTP’s operations.

Furthermore, the situation calls for a reevaluation of regional policies and alliances. The complex interplay between state and non-state actors in South Asia has often blurred the lines between friend and foe. A transparent, consistent, and principled approach to counterterrorism is essential. This includes holding all actors accountable, irrespective of strategic interests, and ensuring that no entity provides safe havens or support to groups like TTP.

The acknowledgment of TTP as a potential global threat has indeed taken its sweet time coming. Now, the time for compartmentalised strategies and selective attention has passed. The international community must unite in its resolve to dismantle the networks of terror that threaten peace and stability worldwide.

Only through collective action, grounded in mutual trust and shared responsibility, can we hope to confront and neutralise the threats posed by groups like TTP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan US terrorism TTP Afghanistan Al Qaeda terrorists ISIS K global security counterterrorism security concerns terrorist organisations

Comments

200 characters

TTP’s ‘global’ threat

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories