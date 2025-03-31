AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-03-31

Too much of opioids

Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

EDITORIAL: The sheer volume of the imported stuff should raise eyebrows. As a press report reveals, some of our (unnamed) pharmaceutical companies imported about 26.1 metric tons (26,100 kilograms) of tramadol active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) over a period of one year, i.e., between January 2024 and January 2025 – a quantity that far exceeds local requirements.

Production of 50mg to 100 mg tablets of tramadol, a synthetic opioid, is permitted for medical use, usually to treat severe to moderate pain after surgery; it is also widely used as a recreational substance.

Raw material for the drug is imported from various countries, including Britain, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and India, with the import value running into millions of dollars. It is said to have become a key component of narcotics trade.

That is where illegal business comes in. As the present report points out, there is a ban on the export of tramadol from Pakistan. Yet a large quantity of the imported stuff goes into illicit manufacturing of 225mg to 250mg strength tablets, not permitted by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Back in 2022 the Sindh High Court had upheld the ban imposed by DRAP on the export of tramadol tablets, rejecting a petition filed by two pharmaceutical companies seeking permission to export the opioid to African markets. That though proved to be no deterrent for devious operators within the industry.

It turns out that they have been shipping the substance, under incorrect declarations, to various African countries, where due to excessive prevalence of abuse it is worth a lot in street value. The unlawful practice has gone on in plain sight.

According to a DRAP official, several attempts to raid suspected illegal production sites in Karachi have kept getting thwarted due to leakage of information – most likely by insiders. Just last month, nonetheless, the authorities seized Indian-origin tramadol worth Rs 10 billion believed to be meant for cross-border smuggling.

The activity can sully Pakistan’s image as a producer and exporter of illicit opioids – the last thing this country needs at a time it faces myriad internal and external challenges Going forward, reportedly DRAP has proposed classifying tramadol as a controlled substance to prevent its unauthorized production and abuse. That though would have little salutary effect considering that under the regulator’s existing guidelines tramadol tablets’ maximum strength is 100mg, yet some of the manufacturers think nothing of ignoring that limit to make illegitimate financial gains.

Effective resolution of the issue calls for a regular audit of the pharmaceutical companies involved in importing tramadol API. Also needed to tackle this illicit trade is a collaborative effort by DRAP, the federal investigation agency, and Pakistan Customs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DRAP imports Pharmaceuticals Pharma sector pharmaceutical companies drug pharma products Tramadol tablet opioids

Comments

200 characters

Too much of opioids

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories