Too much of opioids

EDITORIAL: The sheer volume of the imported stuff should raise eyebrows. As a press report reveals, some of our (unnamed) pharmaceutical companies imported about 26.1 metric tons (26,100 kilograms) of tramadol active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) over a period of one year, i.e., between January 2024 and January 2025 – a quantity that far exceeds local requirements.

Production of 50mg to 100 mg tablets of tramadol, a synthetic opioid, is permitted for medical use, usually to treat severe to moderate pain after surgery; it is also widely used as a recreational substance.

Raw material for the drug is imported from various countries, including Britain, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and India, with the import value running into millions of dollars. It is said to have become a key component of narcotics trade.

That is where illegal business comes in. As the present report points out, there is a ban on the export of tramadol from Pakistan. Yet a large quantity of the imported stuff goes into illicit manufacturing of 225mg to 250mg strength tablets, not permitted by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Back in 2022 the Sindh High Court had upheld the ban imposed by DRAP on the export of tramadol tablets, rejecting a petition filed by two pharmaceutical companies seeking permission to export the opioid to African markets. That though proved to be no deterrent for devious operators within the industry.

It turns out that they have been shipping the substance, under incorrect declarations, to various African countries, where due to excessive prevalence of abuse it is worth a lot in street value. The unlawful practice has gone on in plain sight.

According to a DRAP official, several attempts to raid suspected illegal production sites in Karachi have kept getting thwarted due to leakage of information – most likely by insiders. Just last month, nonetheless, the authorities seized Indian-origin tramadol worth Rs 10 billion believed to be meant for cross-border smuggling.

The activity can sully Pakistan’s image as a producer and exporter of illicit opioids – the last thing this country needs at a time it faces myriad internal and external challenges Going forward, reportedly DRAP has proposed classifying tramadol as a controlled substance to prevent its unauthorized production and abuse. That though would have little salutary effect considering that under the regulator’s existing guidelines tramadol tablets’ maximum strength is 100mg, yet some of the manufacturers think nothing of ignoring that limit to make illegitimate financial gains.

Effective resolution of the issue calls for a regular audit of the pharmaceutical companies involved in importing tramadol API. Also needed to tackle this illicit trade is a collaborative effort by DRAP, the federal investigation agency, and Pakistan Customs.

