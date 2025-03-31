World Zero Waste Day marked: Punjab CM speaks about her govt’s steps

LAHORE: “It is everyone’s responsibility to keep the planet free of pollution,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Zero Waste Day.

She added, “Under Clean Punjab Programme, every city of Punjab is being made zero waste. More than 1.25 million tons of garbage at Mehmood Buti dumping site is being converted into a lush green forest and a solar park.”

She highlighted, “Ban on the use of plastic bags is being implemented for plastic waste management.”

PM for focus on waste reduction

She noted, “It is a social responsibility of every citizen to give up the use of plastic.”

The chief minister said, “Farmers are being given super seeders on subsidy for agricultural waste management.”

She added, “Implementation of environmental laws is being ensured in factories and industries across the province.”

She underscored, “The first climate change policy and comprehensive plan will prove to be a game changer in dealing with environmental pollution in the province.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025