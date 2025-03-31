AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-31

CM orders completion of Jam Sadiq interchange

NNI Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made a surprise visit to the Shahrah-e-Bhutto Highway, inspecting ongoing development projects without any official protocol.

During the visit, CM Murad Ali Shah reviewed the construction progress of the Jam Sadiq Interchange and directed authorities to ensure its completion within the next three months. “The completion of this interchange will provide a separate route for DHA and Korangi traffic on Bhutto Highway,” the CM said.

Shah also instructed officials to expedite work on the Korangi Causeway Bridge, emphasising its early completion to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

Additionally, CM Murad Ali Shah called for the swift opening of the Bhutto Highway Quaidabad Interchange, directing authorities to hasten the final preparations.

Syed Murad Ali Shah

