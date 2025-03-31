AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-31

US Treasuries: Yields drop as US data, tariffs fuel stagflation worries

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields tumbled on Friday as investors assessed the likely negative hit on growth from President Donald Trump’s tariffs alongside inflation persistently stuck above the Federal Reserve’s goals.

A Commerce Department report showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased as expected by economists surveyed by Reuters. However, excluding volatile components like food and energy, the index rose 2.8% year-over-year in February, exceeding the forecast 2.7% gain, while consumer spending rebounded after declining in January.

Meanwhile, a wave of reciprocal tariffs Trump plans to unveil next week continued to loom large over markets, with investors nervous over the extent of the import duties in the final policy.

“The bond market and markets in general are consternating about the softer growth versus higher and persistent inflation,” said George Cipolloni, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “The PCE number today was more of a stagflation print … That’s not the best environment to be in.”

Stagflation is a mix of sluggish growth and relentless inflation that haunted the US in the 1970s. With the threat of more tariffs, “it feels like it (stagflation) is going to be more and more likely of an outcome, in terms of a slower growth and high-cost type of environment,” said Cipolloni.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3% in February, in line with forecasts, after advancing by an unrevised 0.3% in January. In the 12 months through February, prices increased 2.5%, matching January’s rise.

Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices and were already lower on the day, edged higher immediately after the PCE data but then pared back those increases and kept declining.

The bond rally gained more momentum after the release of a University of Michigan survey showing consumer sentiment dropped in March to a more than two-year low, while long-run inflation expectations topped 4%, double the Fed’s target.

“In theory tariffs should be a one-time price increase, but … consumers are not making that distinction and are assuming these higher prices are going to continue into the future for quite some time,” said Ayako Yoshioka, portfolio consulting director at Wealth Enhancement Group.

“For the bond market the focus really is on the growth scare we’re getting and whether this is going to turn into something else,” she added.

Traders in interest rate futures anticipated a more accommodative Federal Reserve, betting on a total of about 73 basis points in interest rate cuts this year, around 10 basis points more than before the PCE release, according to LSEG data.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday she still saw two interest-rate cuts this year as a “reasonable” projection, though the central bank could wait to cut rates to assess how businesses adjust to tariff costs.

“This elevated inflation places the Fed in a challenging position regarding future rate policy,” Matt Stephani, president of Cavanal Hill Investment Management, said in emailed comments.

“While the economy appears solid, business executives are adopting a cautious stance on new investments, largely due to the Trump administration’s aggressive and unpredictable tariff policy,” he said.

US Treasuries

Comments

200 characters

US Treasuries: Yields drop as US data, tariffs fuel stagflation worries

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories