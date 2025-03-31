AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-31

Canadian dollar posts fourth straight weekly gain

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its US counterpart on Friday but held on to a weekly gain as investors weighed disappointing US economic data and awaited the next round of Washington’s trade tariffs.

The loonie weakened 0.1% to 1.4315 per US dollar, or 69.86 US cents, after moving in a range of 1.4277 to 1.4333.

For the week, the loonie was up 0.2%, its fourth straight weekly gain, as investors bet the US economy would be unable to escape damage from an expanding global trade war.

US consumer spending rebounded less than expected in February while a measure of underlying prices increased by the most in 13 months, stoking fears the economy was facing a period of tepid growth and high inflation.

The data was “underwhelming” and helped cap declines for the Canadian dollar, said Tony Valente, a senior FX dealer at AscendantFX.

“Having said that, I don’t expect much more movement in the currency until we find out what the reciprocal tariffs are all about next week,” Valente added.

US President Donald Trump plans to unveil on April 2 a sweeping agenda of reciprocal tariffs, after announcing on Wednesday a 25% tariff on imported vehicles. Autos rank only behind oil among Canada’s largest exports. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had a conversation on Friday that both men described as productive, although Carney said Ottawa would be imposing retaliatory tariffs next week as promised.

Canada’s gross domestic product grew by 0.4% on a monthly basis in January, continuing the economic momentum of the last few of months, but a preliminary estimate for February was less upbeat, showing no change in the level of activity. The price of oil fell 0.8% as traders worried about the risk of a global recession.

Canadian bond yields moved lower across the curve, tracking moves in US Treasuries. The 10-year was down 7 basis points at 3.027%.

Canadian Dollar

Comments

200 characters

Canadian dollar posts fourth straight weekly gain

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories