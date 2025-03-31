AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025

Australia shares end higher as banks, commodity stocks gain

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

SYDNEY: Australian shares ended slightly higher on Friday, led by gains in financials and commodity stocks even as concerns loomed over an intensifying global trade war.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.2% at 7,982 points. The benchmark gained 0.6% for the week but is still set for its second consecutive monthly and quarterly drop.

Markets are on edge about US President Donald Trump’s pledge to announce sweeping new reciprocal tariffs on April 2. The 25% levies on auto imports would take effect a day later.

Australia’s national election will be held on May 3. The polls have shifted in recent weeks to be a little more favourable towards the ruling Labor party but analysts at Westpac still see an 80% chance of a hung parliament.

On the day, financials gained 0.5% with the “Big Four” banks advancing between 0.2% and 0.8%.

Energy stocks rose 0.8% on firm oil prices.

The broader metals and mining sub-index advanced 0.5%, buoyed by gains in gold miners after prices of the safe-haven yellow metal hit a record high. A separate sub-index of gold stocks surged 3.4% to its all-time high.

Northern Star Resources rose 3.6% and Ramelius Resources added 6.9%.

Meanwhile, real estate and healthcare stocks dropped 1.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Technology stocks tracked Wall Street’s losses to end 2.2% lower.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to hold rates steady on Tuesday but economists polled by Reuters still expect two rate cuts this year, with the next likely in May.

Australian shares

