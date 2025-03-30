AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

SSGC vows ‘uninterrupted’ gas supply during Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

BR Web Desk Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 04:35pm

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Sunday vowed to provide “stable and uninterrupted” gas supply during the days of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will sit today to sight the Shawwal moon.

“SSGC’s management is taking all steps to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its customers during the joyous festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“To achieve this, the company will maintain stable and uninterrupted gas supplies from Chaand Raat to the third day of Eid, till midnight,” SSGC statement read.

This year, the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, according to a report from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

“If customers face any issues with regard to gas supply, they shall immediately contact our 24/7 operational helpline at 1199. Our dedicated team will be available to assist them,” SSGC said.

SSGC Eid ul Fitr Sui Southern Gas Company Eid ul Fitr 2025

Comments

200 characters

