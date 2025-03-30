AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
World

Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

AFP Published 30 Mar, 2025 02:05pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday after it activated air raid sirens across multiple areas of the country.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (air force) prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” the military said in a statement.

The Iran-backed Houthis have regularly fired missiles at Israel since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023, following an attack on Israel by Hamas.

Israel military says it intercepted missile from Yemen

The Houthis, who have also targeted shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the Gaza war began, say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The rebels had paused their campaign during the weeks-long truce in Gaza, which ended on March 18 when Israel resumed its bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

