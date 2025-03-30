Manchester City boss Guardiola laments his poor performance this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said his own efforts this season have been “really poor” as his side struggle to recapture their title-winning form.

Reigning champions City, who have won six Premier League crowns under Guardiola since the Spaniard joined in 2016, are fifth in the table 22 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

“My duty was to get out of the situation much better than I have done,” the 54-year-old told reporters.

City face Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday as they bid to lift the trophy for an eighth time.

However, Guardiola added that silverware or European qualification would not erase the disappointment of this season’s domestic campaign.

“Of course it would be nice to get to the final of the FA Cup, win it and (also to) qualify for the Champions League. That would be a great achievement, but the season has been poor and that’s not going to change.

“Our standards and a lot of things have not been good, that is the reality Hopefully it will not happen next season,” he said.