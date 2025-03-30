AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Sports

Manchester City boss Guardiola laments his poor performance this season

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2025 10:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said his own efforts this season have been “really poor” as his side struggle to recapture their title-winning form.

Reigning champions City, who have won six Premier League crowns under Guardiola since the Spaniard joined in 2016, are fifth in the table 22 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

“My duty was to get out of the situation much better than I have done,” the 54-year-old told reporters.

City face Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday as they bid to lift the trophy for an eighth time.

Champions League qualification won’t come from the sky, says Man City’s Guardiola

However, Guardiola added that silverware or European qualification would not erase the disappointment of this season’s domestic campaign.

“Of course it would be nice to get to the final of the FA Cup, win it and (also to) qualify for the Champions League. That would be a great achievement, but the season has been poor and that’s not going to change.

“Our standards and a lot of things have not been good, that is the reality Hopefully it will not happen next season,” he said.

Pep Guardiola Manchester City

