CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister has approved an incentive package of Rs 2.5 billion for early cotton cultivation in the province.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, said while presiding over a review meeting on early cotton cultivation in the province.

Under this package, financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 will be provided for early cotton cultivation on 5 acres or more of owned land. The financial assistance will be provided only through the Kisan Card.

He further stated that the target for early cotton cultivation in Punjab has been set at 1 million acres. All possible resources and means are being effectively utilized to achieve this target. So far, early cotton cultivation has been completed on more than 700,000 acres. The target for early cotton cultivation will be achieved within the stipulated time.

‘Less cotton production affects textile sector’

For the first time in history, a special campaign for early cotton cultivation is in progress. As a result of this special campaign, early cotton cultivation has increased more than threefold compared to last year.

The Secretary commended the field formations for their efforts in achieving the target.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab, Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director Generals Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Project Director Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, and other officials.

