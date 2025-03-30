AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-30

Mengal, party workers remain unhurt in Mastung suicide blast

APP Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party (BNP)’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and party workers were escaped in an alleged suicide blast which took place near a sit-in by BNP was going on at Mastung Luckpass on Saturday.

According to Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind, an alleged suicide blast occurred near a sit-in by the Balochistan National Party was going on.

He said that according to reports, there were no casualties saying that the participants, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and all the political leadership of the BNP are safe.

He said that the Balochistan government has been in touch with the BNP leadership since last night. A delegation from BNP Mengal met the administration last night as well, after which the government delegation agreed to meet Sardar Akhtar Mengal today, he said.

He said that the Balochistan government is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident saying that the public would be informed of the results of the inquiry soon.

He said that the safety of the sit-in participants, including Sardar Akhtar Mengal, other leadership and the public is the responsibility of the government.

The spokesman requested Sardar Akhtar Mengal, BNP and the public to cooperate with the government and help improve the situation through dialogue.

